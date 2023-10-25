FDA Weighs in on Gills Onions Salmonella Thompson Outbreak

by

The FDA has weighed in on the Gills Onions Salmonella Thompson outbreak that has sickened at least 73 people in 22 states. That facility is located in Oxnard, California.

Fifteen people have been hospitalized because they are so ill. The case count by state is: Arizona (1), California (17), Colorado (1), Georgia (1), Iowa (1), Idaho (1), Illinois (4), Indiana (2), Kentucky (1) Massachusetts (1) Michigan (6), Montana (2), North Dakota (2), New York (1), Ohio (3), Oregon (3), Tennessee (1), Texas (1), Utah (17), Virginia (3), Wisconsin (3), and Wyoming (1). Illness onset dates range from August 2, 2023 to September 25, 2023. The patient age range is from less than 1 to 90 years.

A recall of some of the Gills fresh onions products has been initiated. All of the recalled products are beyond their use by dates, which are all in August 2023, and are no longer available in stores, but some people may have the onions in their home freezers. The recalled products include diced yellow onions, diced red onions, and mirepoix, which is a mixture of diced onions, celery, and carrots.

These products were sold nationwide to foodservice facilities and institutions and were also sold in Canada. In the United States, the onions were sold at the retail level n these states: Arizona, California, Idaho, Montana, Oregon, and Washington. The onions may have been sold in other states; the FDA is currently investigating.

An FDA investigation is ongoing to try to find the source of the contamination and whether more products are contaminated and need to be recalled. Epidemiologic and traceback evidence linked these products to the illnesses.

Symptoms of a Salmonella infection usually start 12 to 72 hours after eating food contaminated with the bacteria. Symptoms include a fever, headache, chills, nausea, vomiting, stomach pain, abdominal pain and cramps, and diarrhea that may be bloody.

If you ate Gills onions or any food made with them, and have been ill with those symptoms, see your doctor. You may be part of this Gills onions Salmonella Thompson outbreak.