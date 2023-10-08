New Mexico State Fair Cryptosporidium Outbreak Sickens 18

by

A New Mexico State Fair Cryptosporidium outbreak has sickened at least 18 people, according to the New Mexico Department of Health. The outbreak is “statewide” according to the press release. The Fair took place from September 7 to September 17, 2023.

Illnesses are associated with exposure to livestock exhibited at a petting zoo at the fair. There are three patients with laboratory confirmed cryptosporidiosis infections, and an additional 15 clinically compatible cases who visited that petting zoo. The patients live in multiple counties accorded the state. There is no word on whether or not any of the patients were hospitalized, and we do not know the patient age range or illness onset dates.

Cryptosporidium is a microscopic parasite that is spread by contact with animals including mammals, birds, and reptiles. Some outbreaks have been linked to contaminated municipal water supplies and swimming pools. Interactions with livestock have caused this illness. Last December, a cryptosporidium outbreak was linked to contact with sick calves, and in 2018 an outbreak linked to Water World water park in Colorado sickened two people.

Cryptosporidiosis is a diarrhea disease caused by this protozoan. Symptoms include abdominal cramps, fatigue, vomiting, anorexia, weight loss, and frequent, non-bloody, watery diarrhea. People usually get sick seven days after infection, and symptoms last for two to 14 days.

Most people get better on their own, but some, especially the very young, people with compromised immune systems, the elderly, and people with chronic illnesses, can become seriously ill.

Public health officials are asking healthcare providers to watch for patients who present with the symptoms of this infection. Testing for cryptosporidiosis is done by molecular detection using a gastrointestinal pathogen Polymerase-Chain Reaction (PCR) panel, or by identification of Cryptosporidium oocysts in stool specimens.

Anyone who is diagnosed with this infection should stay out of swimming pools for at least two weeks after symptoms completely go away, and should not prepare or serve food or care for sick people while they have symptoms. Children should not attend daycare until they are completely recovered.

If you or a family member have been sick with the symptoms of cryptosporidiosis and were at the fair, see your doctor. You may be part of this New Mexico State Fair Cryptosporidium outbreak.