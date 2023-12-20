Number Eight Outbreak of 2023: Frozen Strawberries Hepatitis A

by

The number eight outbreak of 2023 is the frozen strawberry hepatitis A outbreak that sickened at least 10 people in four states. There were several recalls issued in relation to this outbreak, for Made With Foods frozen strawberries, Kirkland Signature frozen organic whole strawberries, Vital Choice organic strawberries, Simply Nature organic strawberries, PCC Community Market, Trader Joe’s Organic Tropical Fruit Blend, Costco Organic Daybreak Blend, and Scenic Fruit frozen strawberries.

The case count by state is: Washington (6), California (2), Hawaii (1), and Oregon (1). Illness onset dates ranged from November 24, 2022 to May 27, 2023. The patient age range is from 38 to 64. Four people have been hospitalized because they are so sick.

The organic strawberries were imported fresh from a single farm in Baja California, Mexico in 2022. The virus strain that sickened people in this outbreak is generally identical to the train that caused a fresh strawberry hepatitis A outbreak last year.

Of the patients who were interviewed by public health investigators, all said they ate frozen organic strawberries before they got sick.

These berries have a very long shelf life. Please look at the list of recalled products carefully and check your freezer to see if you bought any of the recalled strawberries. If you did buy some, do not eat them. You can throw them away inn a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid, or you can take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.

If you ate these berries, monitor your health for the symptoms of a hepatitis A infection for the next 50 days. Talk to your doctor about getting a prophylactic vaccine against hepatitis A. And if you do get sick with these symptoms, see your doctor. You may be part of this frozen strawberries hepatitis A outbreak.