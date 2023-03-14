Purina Pro Plan Veterinary Diets EL Recall For Vitamin D Expanded

by

The recall of Purina Pro Plan Veterinary Diets EL dog food for potentially elevated vitamin D levels is being expanded. The original recall was issued on February 8, 2023, and it is being expanded because two more product lots are added, which precede the production date of the previously recalled lots. There have been two separate confirmed cases of a dog exhibiting vitamin D toxicity after consuming the diet. Each of the dogs has recovered. The recalling firm is Nestle Purina PetCare Company.

The expansion comes after an investigation prompted by Purina uncovered new information about a production error from a U.S. supplier that was made only to this specific formula and resulted in potentially elevated levels of vitamin D. Vitamin D toxicity can cause weight loss, vomiting, loss of appetite, and increased thirst and urination, although vitamin D is an essential nutrient for dogs.

The recalled product is Purina Pro Plan Veterinary Diets EL Elemental (PPVD EL) that is packaged in 8 pound and 20 pound bags. The UPC number for the eight pound bags is 38100 19190 – 8 lb and the production code is 2213 1082. The UPC number for the 20 pound bag is 38100 19192 and the production code is 2214 1082. The production code is the first eight characters that are equal to the numbers provided.

This dog food was distributed throughout the United States by prescription only through veterinary clinics, Purina Vet Direct, Purina for Professionals, and other select retailers who can validate a prescription.

If you bought this product, stop feeding it to your animal immediately. Throw it away in a container where no other animals, including wildlife, can access it. Or you can take it back to the place of purchase for a full refund.