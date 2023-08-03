Raw Farm Raw Cheddar Cheese Recalled in CA For Salmonella

by

Raw Farm Raw Cheddar Cheese is being recalled in California for possible Salmonella contamination. The cheese is also subject to a quarantine order announced by California State Veterinarian Dr. Annette Jones. No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with the consumption of this cheese. The recalling firm is Raw Farm LLC of Fresno County.

The order applies to “Raw Farm Cheddar,” that is packaged in one pound (16 ounce) blocks. The code date that is marked on the plastic wrapper is BEST BY: 03/16/2024 and BATCH# 20230517-1.

CDFA found the Salmonella bacteria in a routine sample that was collected at the Raw Farm LLC manufacturing and packaging facility. Raw cheese is made from raw milk that has not been pasteurized to kill pathogens such as Salmonella, E. coli, and Listeria monocytogenes.

Consumers are strongly urged to dispose of any Raw Farm Raw Cheddar Cheese they may have in their refrigerators. You can throw it away in a sealed or double bagged container in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid so others can’t access it, or you can take it back to the store where you purrchased it for a full refund.

Then clean your refrigerator. Wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water after cleaning and after handling this cheese.

If you ate any of this cheese, monitor yourself for the symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning. That illness typically manifests between 12 and 72 hours after infection. People can experience chills, fever, stomach cramps, nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea that may be bloody. Young children, adults over 65, and people with chronic illnesses are more likely to have serious complications from this type of infection. If you do get sick, see your doctor.