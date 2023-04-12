April 12, 2023

Shirakiku Ajhei Sanuki Udon Noodle Recalled For Undeclared Fish

Shirakiku Ajhei Sanuki Udon Noodle is being recalled because it contains fish, specifically skipjack tuna, that is not declared on the product label as required by law. Anyone who is allergic to fish could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this item. The recalling firm is Wismettac Asian Foods Inc. of Santa Fe Springs, California.

This item was sold at the retail level in these states: California, Colorado, Arizona, and Georgia. The recalled item is Shirakiku Ajhei Sanuki Udon Noodle that is packaged in a 19.04 ounce illustrated plastic bag. The UPC number for this item, which is stamped on the back side of the package, is 074410455453. The recall includes all lot codes and date codes for this product.

The recall was triggered when the company found that the product contains undeclared tuna fish. The problem was apparently caused by human error during the label design making process. The last distribution of this product in the marketplace was in January 2023.

If you purchased this product and are allergic to or sensitive to fish, do not eat it. You can take the udon noodle back to the store where you bought it for a full refund, or you can throw it away in a secure trash can after first double bagging it.

