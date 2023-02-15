Shirakiku Spice Seasonings Recalled For Undeclared Sesame

by

Shirakiku Spice Seasonings are being recalled because they contain sesame seeds, the newest major food allergen, that is not declared on the label. Anyone who is allergic to sesame could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. No allergic reactions have been reported to the company or the FDA to date in connection with the consumption of these items. The recalling firm is Wismettac Asian Foods of Santa Fe Springs, California.

The recalled spice products were sold at the retail level and through restaurants in these states: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Washington DC, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Washington, Wisconsin, and West Virginia.

The recalled products are packed in a 10.58 ounce clear plastic bags. They include Spice Ichimi Togarashi (300 grams) and Spice Shichimi Togarashi (300 grams). The lot code on the packages is 12262023, and the UPC number that is printed on the label is 074410341169. These items were distributed between June 27, 2022 and February 8, 2023. You can see pictures of the recalled products at the FDA web site.

The product package of Ichimi spice seasoning contains Shichimi spice seasoning contents (incorrect package) causing the undeclared allergen of sesame seeds. The outer carton of “Ichimi” and “Shichimi” may possibly contains inner packages of “Ichimi”, and the inner packages contain “Shichimi” contents.

If you bought either of these Shirakiku Spice Seasoning products and are allergic to sesame, do not eat them. You an throw them away in a sealed package inside a trash can, or you can take them back to the place of purchase for a full refund.