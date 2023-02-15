FDA Adds New Listeria Outbreak to CORE Investigation Table

by

The FDA has added a new Listeria outbreak to its CORE Investigation Table. This outbreak, in a not yet identified product, has sickened at least 11 people in 10 states and has hospitalized ten of those patients.

Overall, there are just three active outbreak investigations on the FDA table, which is the lowest number in quite some time. In addition to the new mystery Listeria monocytogenes outbreak, the other two are the Salmonella Typhimurium outbreak linked to alfalfa sprouts, and the Listeria monocytogenes outbreak linked to enoki mushrooms.

The Salmonella Typhimurium outbreak that is linked to Sun Sprouts alfalfa sprouts has sickened at least 15 people in three states. Two people have been hospitalized. The patients live in Nebraska, Oklahoma, and South Dakota, and ate the sprouts at restaurants and at home after purchasing them at grocery stores. That outbreak has not been updated since January 3, 2023.

The Listeria monocytogenes outbreak is linked to enoki mushrooms that were imported from China. At least three people in three states, California, Nevada, and Michigan, are sick, and all three have been hospitalized. That outbreak investigation has not been updated since January 31, 2023.

There are two strains of Listeria monocytogenes bacteria that have sickened people in that enoki mushroom outbreak. Both strains were found in Sun Hong Foods mushrooms that were produced by Shandong Youth Biotechnology Company in China. Utopia Foods enoki mushrooms are also linked to this outbreak.

If you have been sickened with the symptoms of listeriosis, or the symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning, see your doctor. You may be part of this new Listeria outbreak or the two solved outbreaks that are ongoing.