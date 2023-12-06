TGD Cuts Recalls Cantaloupe Products For Possible Salmonella

by

TGD Cuts is recalling cantaloupe products, including cubed cantaloupe, fruit cups, and trays, for possible Salmonella contamination in the wake of the Salmonella outbreak that has sickened at least 117 people in 34 states. No illnesses have been reported to the company in connection with these specific products. The recalling firm is TGD Cuts.

The recalled products were sold at the retail level and were also sold to food service locations in these states: Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, North Carolina and South Carolina, and in Washington D.C. The use by dates for these items range from November 2, 2023 to November 24, 2023.

This recall was triggered by the expanded recall of fresh whole cantaloupes by Trufresh on November 28, 2023. Those fruits were used to make these items.

You can see the long list of recalled products at the FDA web site, along with the package sizes, UPC numbers, and best by dates. Some of the recalled products include cantaloupe chunks, cantaloupe spears, fruit trays, melon loupe, melon tricolor chunks, mixed fruit, fruit tray with dip, mixed fruit aloha bowl, and mixed fruit chunks, among others. You can also see pictures of the recalled product labels at that site.

If you purchased any of these products, or if you have items containing cantaloupe in your refrigerator and aren’t sure whether or not you have these recalled TGD Cuts products, discard them. You can throw them away in a secure garbage can, or you can take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.

If you ate any of these products, monitor your health for the symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning for the next week. If you do get sick, see your doctor.