Three Sick in Utopia Enoki Mushrooms Listeria Outbreak

There are three sick in Utopia enoki mushrooms Listeria monocytogenes outbreak, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) as of January 18, 2023. That is an increase of one more case since the last update on November 17, 2022. All three patients have been hospitalized.

The case count per state is: California (1), Michigan (1), and Nevada (1). Samples from patients were collected from October 3, 2022 to October 8, 2022. The patient age range is from 30 to 56 years. Two of the patients are Hispanic, and one is Asian.

Two of the patients told investigators that they ate enoki mushrooms or ate at restaurants with menu items containing enoki mushrooms before they got sick. The third patient did not report eating enoki mushrooms but did shop at various Asian grocery stores.

The FDA found the outbreak strains of Listeria monocytogenes in an imported sample of Utopia Foods enoki mushrooms. In December 2022, Missouri state officials, during routine sampling, found Listeria in a sample of Utopia Foods enoki mushrooms. But the bacteria found in the Missouri sample was not the outbreak strain, and that strain was not linked to any reported Listeria monocytogenes illnesses in the United States.

The FDA states that of the three sick in Utopia enoki mushrooms outbreak, there are now two strains of Listeria monocytogenes. Both were found in the sample of Utopia Foods enoki mushrooms. Two patients are sick with one strain, and the third is sick with the second strain.

Utopia Foods recalled their enoki mushrooms on December 13, 2022, and the recall was expanded on January 13, 2023.

If you have eaten Utopia Foods enoki mushrooms and have been ill with the symptoms of listeriosis, see your doctor. You may be part of this outbreak.