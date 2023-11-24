Trufresh Expands Cantaloupe Salmonella Recall to Include Rudy

by

Trufresh has expanded their cantaloupe recall for possible Salmonella contamination to include the Rudy brand, and all Malichita brands. There is a deadly Salmonella outbreak linked to these cantaloupes that has sickened at least 99 people in 32 states. The recalling firm is Sofia Produce of Nogales, Arizona, doing business as Trufresh.

The cantaloupe are packed in cardboard containers labeled with the Malichita and Rudy brand names. The cantaloupes were sold between October 10, 2023 and November 3, 2023. They were imported from Mexico.

The fruit was sold directly to retail outlets in these states: Arizona, California. Connecticut, Maryland, Missouri, Montana, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Utah, Illinois, Michigan, Wisconsin, Texas, and Florida. It was also sold in Canada, which is also experiencing a Salmonella Sundsvall outbreak.

The Malichita brand cantaloupes have an individual PLU sticker on each cantaloupe. It has a top half which is white which has the word “Malichita” written in script in black letters. The bottom of the PLU sticker is black and has the number “4050” prominently displayed in white letters together with the words “Product of Mexico/produit du Mexique.”

The Rudy brand cantaloupes are packaged in cardboard containers bearing the “Rudy” label. The Rudy brand cantaloupes also have an individual PLU sticker placed upon each cantaloupe in the form of the attached picture. As shown in the picture, the PLU sticker 4050.

Please check to see if you have purchased these recalled Trufresh cantaloupes under either brand name. If you have, do not eat it. If you aren’t sure if you have these particular cantaloupe brands, check with your retailer. And if they don’t know, do not eat the fruit. You can throw them away in a sealed container in a secure trash can, or you can take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.

If you ate these cantaloupe and have been ill with the symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning, including nausea, vomiting, fever, abdominal cramps, and diarrhea, see your doctor. You may be part of this outbreak.