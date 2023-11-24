Cantaloupe Salmonella Cases Soar to 99 With Two Deaths

by

The cantaloupe Salmonella outbreak has grown rapidly, with 56 more cases in 32 states, 28 new hospitalizations, and two deaths, according to the CDC. Two more recalls have been issued. That’s an increase of 56 new cases, 28 new hospitalizations, and 17 new states since the last update was issued seven days ago. The deaths are also new.

The case count by state is: Arkansas (1), Arizona (7), California (1), Colorado (2), Georgia (3), Iowa (5), Illinois (4), Indiana (2), Kentucky (5), Massachusetts (1), Maryland (1), Michigan (1), Minnesota (13), Missouri (9), Mississippi (1), North Carolina (2), Nebraska (4), New Jersey (1), Nevada (2), New York (1), Ohio (8), Oklahoma (1), Oregon (1), Pennsylvania (1), Rhode Island (1), South Carolina (3),Tennessee (4), Texas (3), Utah (1), Virginia (1), Washington (1), and Wisconsin (8). The patient age range is from less than one year to 100 years. Illness onset dates range from October 17, 2023 to November 10, 2023. Forty-five people have been hospitalized. Two people who lived in Minnesota have sadly died.

Of the people local health officials have interviewed, 88% said they ate cantaloupe before they got sick. Canada is also investigating this outbreak and has linked eight people in that country who are ill with the same strain of Salmonella to cantaloupes. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency found Salmonella in a sample of the Malichita brand cantaloupe. Whole genome sequencing matched it to isolates from Canadian patients.

Noted food safety lawyer Eric Hageman said, “It is tragic that anyone died simply because they ate some cantaloupe. Our firm is heartsick at the deaths. Please, do not eat any cantaloupe that may be part of these recalls.”

Two days ago, Trufresh expanded their recall of cantaloupes to include all Malichita brands and Rudy brand whole cantaloupes. Crown Jewels recalled Malichita cantaloupes, and CF Dallas recalled pre-cut fruit products that contain the recalled cantaloupe.

If you purchased any of these items, or if you aren’t sure if the cantaloupe you have is part of this recall, discard it. It isn’t worth taking the risk of getting sick. You can throw the cantaloupe away in a secure trash can or take it back to the place of purchase for a refund. Clean and sanitize your refrigerator after you get rid of these products. Wash your hands throughly with soap and water after cleaning and after handling this fruit.

Symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning can take up to a week to appear after infection. Most people suffer from headache, fever, chills, nausea, vomiting, stomach pain, abdominal cramps, and diarrhea that may be bloody. Long term complications from this infection can include reactive arthritis, endocarditis, irritable bowel syndrome, and high blood pressure.

Even though most people recover without medical care, some patients, especially those over the age of 65, the very young, pregnant women, anyone with a chronic illness, or who is immunocompromised may get sick enough to require hospitalization. If you ate cantaloupe recently and have been ill with these symptoms, see your doctor. You may be part of this deadly cantaloupe Salmonella outbreak.