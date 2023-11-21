Wilcox Ice Cream Recalled For Possible Listeria Contamination

by

Wilcox Ice Cream, Wilcox Yogurt, Wilcox Ice Cream Bars, and Leonardo’s Gelato are being recalled for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of these products. The recalling firm is Wilcox Ice Cream of East Arlington, Vermont.

The Vermont Department of Agriculture notified the company on November 14, 2023 that one lot of their Super Premium Mint Chip Ice Cream manufactured on one day may have been contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes bacteria. All of the company’s product manufactured at the facility during the same time period as the Super Premium Mint Chip are included in this recall.

A smaller recall was issued by the New Hampshire Department of Health on November 16, 2023. This expanded recall was posted by the FDA.

You can see the long list of recalled products, along with package sizes and UPC numbers, at the FDA web site. Only a few pictures of these items are available. Please look at this list carefully.

Some of the recalled products include Wilcox Super Premium Maple Cream, Wilcox Vanilla Yogurt, Wilcox Black Raspberry Ice Cream Bar, Wilcox Pumpkin Ice Cream Bar, Leonardo’s Maple gelato, Leonardo’s Chocolate Gelato, and Leonardo’s Mint Chocolate Chip Gelato, among others. They were sold in retail stores and coops located in the states of Vermont, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, and New York.

The Super Premium products are in yellow containers. The Premium products are in containers that have a picture of an ice cream truck. The Leonardo’s Gelato has the Leonardo’s logo on the carton. The yogurt containers are in beige containers with the words Wilcox Yogurt. And the ice cream bars are packaged individually in clear plastic wrap with a sticker.

The Premium product line has best by/sell by dates of 9/14/24 to 11/14/24. The Super Premium line has best by/sell by dates of 9/13/24 to 11/14/24. The Premium Yogurt line has best by/sell by dates of 10/5/24, 10/6/24, 10/26/24, and 10/27/24. The Leonardo’s Gelato has best by/sell by dates of 8/28/24 through 11/14/24. Finally, the Wilcox Ice Cream bars have best by/sell by dates of 9/15/24 through 11/14/24. The best by dates are on either the product sticker or the side of the package.

The Premium ice cream is sold in 1.5 quart, quart, pint, 4 ounce cups, 3 gallon, and 1 gallon containers. The Super Premium ice cream is sold in 1.5 quart and pint containers. The Yogurt is sold in pint containers. And Leonardo’s Gelato is sold in pint containers and 4 ounce cups.

If you did buy any of these recalled products, do not eat them. You can throw them away in a secure trash can after first double bagging them, or you can take them back to the place of purchase for a refund. The company also said you can take a picture of the product and email them for a refund.

If you ate any of these products, monitor your health for the symptoms of listeriosis for the next 70 days. If you do get sick, see your doctor.