Wine Country Gift Baskets Recalled For Quaker Granola Bars

Wine Country Gift Baskets are being recalled because they contain some Quaker Granola Bars that have been recalled for possible Salmonella contamination. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Wine Country Gift Baskets / Houdini Inc. of Fullerton, California.

All of the gift baskets that were produced with these granola bars are included in this recall. The gift baskets were sold throughout the country through online sales and were also sold through Amazon.

The recalled gift basket is #8700 Ministry of Snacks Sweet and Savory Collection. The lot codes for this product are LC 595922, LC 596339, LC 597305, LC 597306, LC 597910, LC601543, and LC 607376.

To find out if these recalled times are in your gift basket, there will be a white label with black print on the bottom of the basket. The lot code for the recalled products starts with “LC” followed by six numbers.

If you purchased this product, do not eat these granola bars. If you gave the gift basket to someone, tell them about this issue. You can throw the granola bars away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid so other people can’t access them, or you can take them back to the place of purchase for a full refund.