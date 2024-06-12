Alert: Bistro Grande Southwestern Chicken Salad For Fish, Wheat

by

The USDA has issued a public health alert for Bistro Grande Southwestern Chicken Salad because it may contain fish (anchovies) and wheat, two of the nine major food allergens, that are not declared on the label as required. The product may actually contain Chicken Caesar Salad that was made with anchovies and wheat. Anyone who is allergic to those ingredients, as well as anyone with celiac disease, could have a serious reaction if they eat this salad. No confirmed reports of adverse reactions have been received by the company to date. The recalling firm is Ready Pac Foods.

A public health alert was issued because this item is no longer available for purchase. The salad bowls were packaged on May 28, 2024. The recalled product is Bistro Grande Southwestern Style with Chicken with Salsa Ranch Dressing. The product weighs 11.75 ounces. The use by date that is stamped on the product label is JUN 12 2024. The time stamp is 08:59. And the lot code of “217638176,” and establishment number “P-27497” are printed on the label.

These salads were shipped to retail locations in the states of California and Nevada. The problem was discovered when the company notified FSIS that it received a consumer complaint that the salad labeled as Bistro Grande Southwestern Chicken Salad actually contained Chicken Caesar Salad

If you bought this product and cannot consume wheat or fish, do not eat it. You can throw the salad bowl away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.