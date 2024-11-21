Babcock Dairy Orange Custard Ice Cream Recall Updated

by

The Babcock Dairy Orange Custard Ice Cream recall has been updated to include a second lot number. The product contains egg, one of the nine major food allergens, that is not declared on the label as required by the FDA. Anyone who is allergic to egg could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. No allergic reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Babcock Dairy of Madison, Wisconsin.

The issue with the first lot was discovered on November 4, 2024, when a customer reported that the product was mislabeled. The second lot was added to the recall notice after the company discovered more mislabeled products on November 18, 2024. The issue is that the chocolate peanut butter ice cream containers were inadvertently packaged with the orange custard ice cream, which contains egg.

The recalled products are Babcock Dairy Orange Custard Chocolate Chip Ice Cream and Chocolate Peanut Butter Ice Cream. The recalled production dates are 09 1724 (September 17, 2024) and 09 3024 (September 30, 2024). The ice cream is packaged in cream colored half gallon containers with a red lid and red printing.

The ice cream was sold in the state of Wisconsin in these stores in the city of Madison: Babcock Dairy Store, Metcalfe’s Markets, Ken’s Meats & Deli, and Capitol Centre Market.

The Dairy’s staff retrieved all remaining products from retail outlets, and found no more errors. The company is taking corrective steps to prevent this error from happening again.

If you bought this product and are allergic to egg, do not eat it. You can throw the ice cream away or take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.