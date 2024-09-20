Bacalaitos Criollos Codfish Frying Mix Recalled For Fish

by

Bacalaitos Criollos Codfish Frying Mix is being recalled because it may contain fish, one of the nine major food allergens, that is not declared on the label as required. Anyone who is allergic to fish, or finfish, could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. No reports of illness have been received by the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Avole, Inc. of San Sebastian, Puerto Rice.

The product was sold at the retail level in Puerto Rico. The recalled product is Bacalaitos Criollos Codfish Frying Mix that is packaged in a 7 ounce bag. It is labeled as Codfish Friying Mix. There is no UPC number for this item. The item number that is stamped on the label is 310925. And the use by date, which is printed on the top right center region of the back of the bag, is 06/2025. Some expired products are still available, with the undeclared fish (Pollock) in the Ingredient or Contains statement.

An FDA inspection that was conducted on September 5, 2024 revealed that the product label did not contain the name Fish or Pollock in the contains statement.

If you purchased this product and cannot consume fish, do not eat it. You can throw the mix away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.