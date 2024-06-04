Casablanca Classics Coconut Water Recalled For Sulphites

by

Casablanca Classics Coconut Water with Pulp is being recalled in Canada because it may contain undeclared sulphites. People who are allergic to or sensitive to sulphites could have reactions that range from asthma-like symptoms to hives or hay fever symptoms. Some people could have an anaphylactic reaction. Sulphites are a type of preservative used in food and beverages. There was no mention about any illnesses in the recall notice. The recalling firm is Gelda Foods.

The recalled product is Casablanca Classics Pure Coconut Water with Pulp. It was sold at the retail level in the province of Ontario. The coconut water is packaged in a 520 milliliter bottle. The UPC number that is printed on the product label is 0 62781 06836 5. The codes on the bottle are BIT/GL/LOT#03/2023, HH:MM A. PRO: 2023-DEC-18, and EXP: 2025-DEC-18. No picture of the product was provided in this Class 2 recall notice.

If you purchased this product and are allergic to or sensitive to sulphites, do not drink it. You can throw the coconut water away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid so other people can’t access it, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.