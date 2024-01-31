Conoco View Dairy Raw Milk Campylobacter Outbreak in PA

by

A Conoco View Dairy raw milk Campylobacter outbreak in Pennsylvania has sickened at least 11 people, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture. Officials are warning consumers to immediately discard all of this milk.

The Department ran tests after 11 reports of illness in December 2023 and January 2024 were received. Campylobacter contamination was confirmed in the dairy’s products.

The press release states that, “While the source of the bacteria is clear, every specific production date could not be pinpointed. All products, including those in consumers’ freezers, should be discarded.”

The press release mentions eight several different counties where the milk was sold or dropped off at different points in the memo. The quotes are: “raw milk sold in Cumberland, Juniata, Perry, Snyder, and York Counties, or delivered direct to homes or drop-off points in Cumberland, Dauphin, Juniata, and Perry Counties.” And: “The dairy also delivers their products directly to homes in Dauphin, Perry, and Juniata County and at drop-off points in Harrisburg, Carlisle, Enola, and Mechanicsburg.” The milk was sold in plastic pints, quarts, and gallons, as well as in glass quart bottles.

The raw milk was sold at the dairy’s retail outlet at 410 Clarks Run Road in Blaine, Perry County, and these retail locations:

Cumberland County

Maple Lane Farm, Carlisle

Spring Garden Greenhouse Carlisle

Juniata County

Pallet Grocery, McAlisterville

Perry County

Blain Market, Blain

Leids Market, Loysville

Lighthouse Health Foods, Newport

Skyline Bargains, Newport

Snyder County

Whispering Pines Fruit Farm, Mount Pleasant Mills

York County

Castle Creek, Dillsburg

Symptoms of a Campylobacter infections include bloody diarrhea, fever, stomach cramps, nausea, and vomiting. These symptoms usually start two to five days after infection and last about a week. A serious complication of this infection is called Guillain-Barré syndrome (GBS), which, while rare, can cause paralysis. Symptoms of Guillain-Barré syndrome include weakness or tingling sensations in both legs. This can spread to the arms and upper body. Symptoms can increase until a person cannot use some muscles at all. The illness progresses over hours, days, or weeks, and some patients need years to recover.

If you consumed this raw milk and have been sick with the symptoms of a Campylobacter infection, see your doctor. You may be part of this Conoco View Dairy raw milk Campylobacter outbreak.