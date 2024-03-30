EZnoble Sushi Recalled For Undeclared Egg, Wheat, and Milk

by

EZnoble Sushi is being recalled because the items may contain egg, wheat, and milk, three of the major food allergens, that are not declared on the product label as required by law. Anyone who is allergic to those ingredients, as well as anyone who is lactose intolerant or who has celiac disease, could have a serious reaction if they eat these items. The recall notice did not state whether any illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of these products. The recalling firm is EZnoble Sushi for Geisslers Supermarket.

You can see the long list of recalled products, along with their UPC numbers, at the FDA web site. Some of the recalled items include Shrimp Tempura & Cucumber Roll, Dancing Dragon Roll Eel and Avocado, Spicy Crab, Vegetable Tempura Roll, Tuna Salmon Combo, Classic Roll Crab Avocado, Birthday Tuna & Salmon Roll, and California Roll, among others. You can see more photos of the product labels at the FDA web site as well.

The products were sold in Geisslers Supermarkets in: East Windsor CT, South Windsor, Connecticut; Windsor, Connecticut; Bloomfield, Connecticut; Somers, Connecticut; Granby, Connecticut; and Agawam, Massachusetts. The items have sell by dates of 3/27/2024 and 3/28/2024. The sushi is packaged in clear plastic packages with a Geisslers Supermarket label on the top. The UPC number is on the bottom of the label along with the store locations.

A follow up investigation of a recall in 2022 of EZ Noble Sushi for undeclared allergens found that labeling issues were not corrected.

If you bought any of these sushi items and cannot consume milk, eggs, or wheat for any reason, do not eat them. You can throw them away in a secure trash can, or you can take them back to the store where you purchased them for a full refund.