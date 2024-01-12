FDA: Avoid Sociedad Acuicola GolPac Oysters From Mexico

by

The FDA is telling restaurants to not sell or serve Sociedad Acuicola GolPac Oysters that were harvested on 12/18/2023 or 12/27/2023 because they may be contaminated with norovirus. The oysters were harvested from Bahia Salina, Sonora, Mexico.

The California Department of Public Health told the FDA of an outbreak of norovirus in San Diego County, California that has been linked to consumption of oysters from a specific harvest location in Mexico. The number of people sickened is not being released at this time.

Mexican Shellfish Authorities have launched an investigation into the source of the virus and have closed the Bahia Salina growing area to harvest as of 1/12/2024. The oysters were distributed to restaurants and retailers in California and may have been sold in other states.

Oysters are filter feeders, which means they take in seawater and filter out nutrients as well as viruses, bacteria, and contaminants. When eaten raw or undercooked, contaminated oysters can make people sick.

Consumers in California who have recently consumed oysters in San Diego or Los Angeles County restaurants sourced from Sociedad Acuicola GolPac (MX 06 SP) harvested from Bahia Salina, Sonora, Mexico should monitor their health for symptoms of norovirus.

Symptoms of norovirus usually occur quickly, within a few hours, up to two days, of exposure. Most people suffer from vomiting, diarrhea, and nausea. Dehydration is a risk with this illness, especially in young children, the elderly, and people with chronic illnesses and compromised immune systems. Most people recover quickly and get better within a few days. If you ate raw oysters recently and have been ill with these symptoms, call your doctor.

Any restaurant or retailer who purchased these oysters should discard them. Then clean and sanitize cutting boards and utensils that may have been in contact with the shellfish.