The FDA has revoked the regulation allowing brominated vegetable oil (BVO) in food. This oil is modified with bromine. He agency concluded that the intended use of BVO in food is no longer considered safe. A series of studies conducted in collaboration with the National Institutes of Health found the potential for adverse human health effects from the use of brominated vegetable oil. The FDA announced plans to ban this product last year. And the state of California banned BVO along with other compounds before the FDA announced their decision.

Brominated vegetable oil was removed from the Generally Regarded as Safe (GRAS) list in 1970. It was used in small amounts to keep the citrus flavoring from floating to the top in some beverages. Few beverages in the United States contain BVO.

The FDA is taking this action as part of ttheir regulatory authority over ingredients added to food, which includes reassassing previously evaluatwed ingredients and addressing safety concerns.

The rule is in effect on August 2, 2024. The compliance date for this rule is one year after the effective date to give companies the opportunity to reformulate, relabel, and deplete the inventory of BVO-containing ingredients before the enforcement of this rule begins.

You can read the final rule for revocation of authorization for use of brominated vegetable oil in food in the Federal Register.