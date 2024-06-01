Fresh Start Whole Cucumbers Recalled For Possible Salmonella

by

Fresh Start whole cucumbers are being recalled for possible Salmonella contamination. The FDA states, “The FDA is conducting whole genome sequencing to determine if this sample is related to an ongoing Salmonella outbreak investigation.” The recalling firm is Fresh Start Produce Sales of Delray, Florida.

There is a Salmonella Africana outbreak on the FDA’s CORE Outbreak Investigation Table with 141 people sick. As of today, no food has been linked to that outbreak.

The cucumbers were shipped in bulk cartons from May 17 through May 21, 2024, directly to retail food distribution centers, wholesalers, and food service distributors in these states: Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Maryland, North Carolina, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia.

The recalled cucumbers are dark green, about 1-1/2 to 2 inches in diameter, and 5 to 9 inches long. Mini cucumbers and English cucumbers are not included in this recall.

This recall was triggered when the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture told the company that a product sample tested positive for Salmonella bacteria. The whole genome sequencing test will determine the variant and if it is linked to patient isolates.

If you bought these cucumbers, do not eat them. It is unlikely that they are still available for purchase, but if you do have cucumbers, discard them or take them back to the place of purchase for a refund. If you aren’t sure if you bought the recalled Fresh Start whole cucumbers, throw them away.

Symptoms of a Salmonella infection typically take 12 to 72 hours to manifest. Most people experience fever, chills, nausea, stomach pain, vomiting, abdominal cramps, and diarrhea that may be bloody. If you have been experiencing these symptoms, see your doctor.