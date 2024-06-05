Cucumber Salmonella Outbreak Sickens 162 in 25 States

by

A cucumber Salmonella outbreak has sickened at least 162 people in 25 states and the District of Columbia, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Fresh Start Produce cucumbers are implicated in this outbreak. The strain of Salmonella is Salmonella Africana. CDC and FDA are also investigating an outbreak of Salmonella Braenderup infections, with 158 illnesses in 23 states. The two outbreaks are similar, including where and when illnesses occurred and the demographics. Investigators are working to determine whether the two outbreaks could be linked to the same food.

The case count by state is: Alabama (1), Arkansas (1), Connecticut (2), Delaware (1), District of Columbia (1), Florida (18), Georgia (8), Indiana (1), Iowa (3), Kentucky (4), Maine (1), Maryland (2), Massachusetts (5), Michigan (4), Minnesota (5), Missouri (1), New Jersey (3), New York (19), North Carolina (7), Ohio (9), Pennsylvania (27), Rhode Island (4), South Carolina (8), Tennessee (8), Texas (2), and Virginia (17). The patient age range is from less than one to 92 years. Illness onset dates range from March 11, 2024 to May 16, 2024. The hospitalization rate is at least 33%, which is high for a Salmonella outbreak.

State and local health officials interviewed patients about the foods they ate before they got sick. Of the 65 people interviewed, 47, or 72%, reported eating cucumbers. This was significantly higher than the 50% of respondents who reported eating cucumbers in the FoodNet Population Survey.

The PulseNet system was used to identify illnesses that may be part of this outbreak. Whole genome sequencing showed that bacteria from patient isolates are closely related genetically. This means that people in this outbreak likely got sick from eating the same food.

Officials in the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture collected samples of cucumbers from several retail locations in the state. Testing found Salmonella bacteria in one sample. More testing is being conducted to see if it is the same strain that is making people sick.

Cucumbers distributed by Fresh Start Produce are from a variety of growers. The grower that likely supplied contaminated cucumbers is no longer growing and harvesting cucumbers for the season. Fresh Start Produce recalled whole cucumbers on June 1, 2024, for possible Salmonella contamination.

If you have eaten cucumbers and have been ill with the symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning, including fever, nausea, vomiting, stomach and abdominal pain and cramps, and diarrhea that may be bloody, see your doctor. You may be part of this cucumber Salmonella outbreak.