Gerber Oat Banana Mango Baby Food is being recalled in Canada for possible Cronobacter contamination. Cronobacter bacteria can cause severe, life-threatening infections or meningitis in infants. Symptoms of this infection can include poor feeding, temperature changes, irritability, jaundice, grunting breaths and abnormal movements. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Nestle Canada.

The recalled product was sold in these provinces at the retail leel: Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Ontario, Quebec, and Saskatchewan, and may have been sold in other provinces and territories. It was also sold online.

The recalled item is Gerber Oat Banana Mango Baby Cereal that is packaged in 227 gram containers. The UPC number for this item that is stamped on the label is 0 65000 13361 5. The best by date is 2025 May 30, and the code is 3334007809.

This recall was triggered by Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) teat results. The government is launching a food safety investigation that may lead to the recall of more products. If this happens the public will be informed on the CFIA recall page.

Please check to see if you bought this baby cereal. If you did, do not feed it to your child. You can throw this item away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.