Hollywood Feed Chicken Chips Dog Treat Recalled For Salmonella

Hollywood Feed Chicken Chips Dog Treat is being recalled for possible Salmonella contamination. No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this recall. The recalling firm is Carolina Prime Pet of Lenoir, North Carolina.

There are 400 16 ounce bags of this product included in this recall. The pet treats were sold through Hollywood Feed stores in these states: Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Texas. They were also sold through that stores’s online sales.

The recalled product is Hollywood Feed Chicken Chips Dog treat that is packaged in a 16 ounce purple and black bag. The bag has the lot number 20051324L2 and expiration date 11/13/25 that are stamped on the back side of the bag. This is the only lot number associated with the recall.

Pets with Salmonella infections may be lethargic and have diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, fever, and vomiting. Some pets may have only decreased appetite, fever, and abdominal pain. Infected but otherwise healthy pets can be carriers and infect other animals or humans. The pets can shed the bacteria in their feces, which can then get on their coats and objects in the environment. People can also get sick from handling the contaminated treats. If your pet is sick, see your veterinarian.

If you bought these pet treats, do not feed them to your pet. You can throw the treats away in a secure trash can, or you an take the bag back to the store where you purchased its for a full refund.