Jim’s Jerseys Raw Milk Campylobacter Outbreak in WA Sickens 2

A Jim’s Jerseys raw milk Campylobacter outbreak sickened at least two people in Washington state, according to the Washington State Department of Health. Both patients drank Jim’s Jerseys raw milk produced by the Old Silvana Creamery in Arlington, Washington before getting sick, and their isolates were “the same, highly related strain,” according to the notice.

The outbreak occurred in mid July 2024. The residents live in different counties: Thurston and Pierce. They each bought Old Silvana Jim’s Jerseys gallon sized whole milk between July 10 and July 16, 2024. The milk they bought is now expired.

The notice states, “In response to these illness reports, the Washington State Department of Agriculture (WSDA) tested milk samples collected from the creamery and conducted an inspection of both the dairy farm and the milk plant. The results for all the samples were “Not found” for Campylobacter. Both the dairy farm and the milk plant had passing inspections. A recall of the milk was not conducted.”

Raw milk is legal to sell in Washington state with a license from the Washington State Department of Agriculture. In Washington state, from 2005 through 2024 there have been at least 11 outbreaks associated with the consumption of raw milk.

Symptoms of a Campylobacter infection can include bloody diarrhea, stomach cramps, fever, and nausea and vomiting. Complications of this illness can include Guillain-Barre syndrome, which can cause paralysis.