Kandy Whole Cantaloupes Recalled For Possible Salmonella

by

Kandy Whole Cantaloupes are being recalled for possible Salmonella contamination. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of these fruits. Kandy brand cantaloupes have been recalled for Salmonella before: in September 2023, and in October 2020. The recalling firm is Eagle Produce of Scottsdale, Arizona.

The cantaloupes were distributed between August 13 through August 17, 2024 in the states of Michigan, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, and Virginia. They were sold in various retail supermarkets. The recalled Kandy whole cantaloupes have the UPC number code 4050, and the lot code 846468 on a red sticker. No other products or lot code dates are affected by this recall. Th4re are 224 cases of whole cantaloupe included in this recall.

The recall was triggered by routine sampling and testing that was conducted by the state of Michigan which found the pathogen in cantaloupe sold at the retail level.

If you bought these cantaloupes, do not eat them. You can throw them away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid, or you can take them back to the store where you purchased them for a full refund.

If you ate these cantaloupe, monitor your health for the symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning for the next week. If you do get sick, see your doctor.