Lead Chromate Found in WanaBana Cinnamon Apple Puree

The FDA says that lead chromate was found in WanaBana Cinnamon Apple Puree pouches, which means that anyone who ate it was exposed to chromium as well as lead. These heavy metals can cause serious health problems.

The agency added that the leading hypothesis is that this was “likely an act of economically motivated adulteration.” Historically, lead chromate has been illegally added to spices to enhance the color and increase the weight of the spice. That increases the monetary value.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says that there are now 468 cases of lead poisoning linked to these products. There are 111 confirmed cases, 320 probable cases, and 37 suspect cases. The states where these patients live include: Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, North Dakota, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Vermont, Washington, Wisconsin, and West Virginia. Most of the patients are children under the age of six.

Do not eat the recalled apple cinnamon fruit puree pouches, which include the brands WanaBana, Weis, and Schnucks. To discard the product, open it up and carefully empty the contents into a trash can, so other people can’t harvest it and resell it. Clean up any spills and wash your hands thoroughly after handling these items.

If you or your child ate this product, talk to your doctor about tests for lead and chromium poisoning. There is no safe level of lead consumption. Symptoms of acute lead poisoning can include anemia, weakness, fatigue, abdominal pain, constipation, nausea, and seizures.

There is little information about the health effects from consuming food contaminated with these chromium compounds. The main health problems are irritation and ulcers in the stomach and small intestine, along with anemia.