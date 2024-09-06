Milo’s Poultry Farms Eggs Recalled For Salmonella Contamination

by

Milo’s Poultry Farms eggs are being recalled for possible Salmonella contamination, according to the FDA. The eggs are linked to a Salmonella Enteritidis outbreak that a has sickened at least 65 people in nine states and hospitalized 24. The farm is located in Bonduel, Wisconsin.

All of Milo’s Poultry Farm and Tony’s Fresh Market eggs are included in this recall. The recall includes all carton sizes, all egg types, and all expiration dates. In addition, all cases of eggs for retail foodservice distribution are recalled. The eggs were sold in stores and to restaurants, and the patients in this outbreak ate at restaurants. The eggs were sold in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Michigan.

Environmental samples taken at the farm tested positive for the outbreak strain of Salmonella Enteritidis. Whole genome sequencing showed that the samples are related to the patient isolates. The patients live in California, Colorado, Illinois, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, Utah, Virginia, and Wisconsin.

Milo’s Poultry Farms has ceased production and distribution and will conduct testing and sanitization of farms and processing equipment.

If you purchased these eggs, do not eat them and do not use them in cooking. Even if you plan to heat the eggs to a safe final internal temperature, do not use them because of the possibility of cross-contamination in your kitchen.

If you ate these eggs, or if you ate eggs at a restaurant recently and have been ill with the symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning, see your doctor. You may be part of this outbreak.