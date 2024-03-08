Mussels From Allen’s Fisheries Associated With Outbreak in NJ

by

FDA has issued a warning about certain mussels from Allen’s Fisheries in Benoit’s Cove, Newfoundland, Canada, that are associated with an outbreak in New Jersey. The pathogen or biotoxin that allegedly caused this outbreak has not been named, and the number of patients, their ages, illness onset dates, and whether or not anyone has been hospitalized was not mentioned in the alert.

The product tag above is representative of the labeling that would accompany the mussels. The mussels are from Allen’s Fisheries (NL0047SP) in Newfoundland, Canada, harvested on 2/07/2024 (Julian date 24038), from harvest area AQ # 15 Newfoundland, with final harvest date of 2/18/2024 (Julian date 24049). The mussels were shipped to distributors in the states of Connecticut, Florida, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, and Pennsylvania on or around 2/21/2024. They may have been distributed to other states as well.

Contaminated shellfish can cause illness, especially if eaten raw or not thoroughly cooked. Food that is contaminated with pathogens or biotoxins will most likely look, smell, and taste normal. The people who allegedly ate these mussels have experienced nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea, which are typical symptoms of many kinds of food poisoning. The New Jersey Department of Health told the FDA about the outbreak on March 1, 2024.

If you purchased these mussels, do not sell, serve, or eat them. The FDA is waiting for more information about the distribution of these mussels and will monitor the situation and provide updates as necessary.

You can throw the mussels away in a secure garbage can, or take them back to the place of purchase for a refund. After you dispose of the mussels, control for the potential of cross-contamination by cleaning and sanitizing any surfaces and utensils that were used to prepare the mussels, and washing your hands. Anyone who is concerned about an illness should see their doctor.