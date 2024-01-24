January 24, 2024

Posts Comments

You are here: Home / Recalls / One Death Associated With Peanuts in Stew Leonard’s Florentine Cookies

One Death Associated With Peanuts in Stew Leonard’s Florentine Cookies

January 24, 2024 by Leave a Comment

One death associated with peanuts that were not declared in Stew Leonard’s Florentine Cookies has been reported in Connecticut, according to the Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection Food, Stndards, and Produce Safety Division (DCP) and the Connecticut Department of Public Health. A recall has been issued for the cookies.

The cookies were only sold at Stew Leonard’s grocery stores in the cities of Danbury and Newington, Connecticut. The cookies were produced by a wholesaler, Cookies United, located in Islip, New York, and were labeled with the Stew Leonard’s brand name.

One Death Associated With Peanuts in Stew Leonard's Cookies

The person who died lived in New York and allegedly ate the cookies at a social gathering in Connecticut. The patient was in their 20s.

The cookies are Florentine Cookies with a best by date of January 5, 2024. The cookie are seasonal and were sold at the stores mentioned from November 6 to December 31, 2023. Out of an abundance of caution, DCP worked with the store chain to remove all baked items that were produced by Cookies United from all Stew Leonard’s Connecticut locations.

DPH Commissioner Manisha Juthani, MD said in a statement, “Correct labeling so that people who have food allergies can appropriately protect themselves is of utmost importance. I am devastated to learn of this incident and will work with partners to ensure that we can protect people with food allergies. I cannot stress enough the importance of food allergy awareness so that an avoidable tragedy like this doesn’t happen again. We will continue to work with all our partners — including restaurants and retailers — to provide education on the dangers of food allergens so that best practices are being following for the safety of the residents of Connecticut.”

If you purchased those cookies and are allergic to peanuts, do not eat them and do not serve them to others who may be allergic. You can throw the cookies away in a secure trash can after first double bagging or wrapping them, or you can take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.

Attorneys at the Pritzker Hageman Food Safety Law Firm

If you or a loved one have been affected by this recalled cookie, please contact our experienced attorneys for help with a possible lawsuit at 1-888-377-8900 or text us at 612-261-0856. Our firm represents clients in lawsuits against grocery stores, restaurants, and food processors, and families in wrongful death cases.

Filed Under: News, Recalls Tagged With: , , , ,

By submitting a comment, you are contacting Pritzker Hageman, P.A. An attorney may contact you to ask if you would like a free consultation regarding your foodborne illness.

Speak Your Mind

*

Report Your Food Poisoning Case

Error: Contact form not found.

×
×

Home About Site Map Contact Us Sponsored by Pritzker Hageman, P.A., a Minneapolis, MN law firm that helps food poisoning victims nationally.