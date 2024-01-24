One Death Associated With Peanuts in Stew Leonard’s Florentine Cookies

by

One death associated with peanuts that were not declared in Stew Leonard’s Florentine Cookies has been reported in Connecticut, according to the Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection Food, Stndards, and Produce Safety Division (DCP) and the Connecticut Department of Public Health. A recall has been issued for the cookies.

The cookies were only sold at Stew Leonard’s grocery stores in the cities of Danbury and Newington, Connecticut. The cookies were produced by a wholesaler, Cookies United, located in Islip, New York, and were labeled with the Stew Leonard’s brand name.

The person who died lived in New York and allegedly ate the cookies at a social gathering in Connecticut. The patient was in their 20s.

The cookies are Florentine Cookies with a best by date of January 5, 2024. The cookie are seasonal and were sold at the stores mentioned from November 6 to December 31, 2023. Out of an abundance of caution, DCP worked with the store chain to remove all baked items that were produced by Cookies United from all Stew Leonard’s Connecticut locations.

DPH Commissioner Manisha Juthani, MD said in a statement, “Correct labeling so that people who have food allergies can appropriately protect themselves is of utmost importance. I am devastated to learn of this incident and will work with partners to ensure that we can protect people with food allergies. I cannot stress enough the importance of food allergy awareness so that an avoidable tragedy like this doesn’t happen again. We will continue to work with all our partners — including restaurants and retailers — to provide education on the dangers of food allergens so that best practices are being following for the safety of the residents of Connecticut.”

If you purchased those cookies and are allergic to peanuts, do not eat them and do not serve them to others who may be allergic. You can throw the cookies away in a secure trash can after first double bagging or wrapping them, or you can take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.