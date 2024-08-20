Paradise Grove Dairy Raw Milk Campylobacter Outbreak in Idaho

by

A Paradise Grove raw milk Campylobacter outbreak in Idaho has sickened at least 18 people, according to the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare. The Idaho Division of Public Health is collaborating with Central District Health (CDH), Eastern Idaho Public Health (EIPH), and Idaho State Department of Agriculture (ISDA) in this ongoing investigation.

All 18 patients reported drinking raw milk before they got sick, and 17 patients said they drank raw milk that was produced by Pacific Grove Dairy in Jefferson County before getting sick. That dairy distributes milk to many stores across southern Idaho. CDH and EIPH are conducting interviews with these patients.

The dairy voluntary stopped producing the milk on August 2, 2024, inspected and repaired equipment, and increased the frequency 0f testing. They resumed production on August 12, 2024. Anyone who bought raw milk from that dairy from July 19, 2024 to August 2, 2024 should discard it immediately.

Symptoms of campylobacteriosis usually begin two to five days after exposure to contaminated food or drink. People usually suffer from fever, stomach cramps, nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea that is often bloody. These symptoms usually last for about a week. A complication of this infection is Guillain-Barré syndrome, which can cause paralysis.

If you drank raw milk from that dairy that was purchased from July 19 through August 2, 2024 and have been ill with those symptoms, see your doctor. You may ve part of this Paradise Grove raw milk Campylobacter outbreak.