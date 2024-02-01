Quaker Adds a Granola Bar to Product Recall For Salmonella

by

Quaker adds a Granola Bar to their large product recall for possible Salmonella contamination. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this item. The recalling firm is Quaker of Chicago, Illinois.

The newly recalled product, which was mentioned on news reports and not on the FDA recall notice, is Quaker Chewy Dipps Llama Rama that was discontinued in September 2023. This product has the best if used by date of February 10 and February 11, 2024. The granola bar, as well as many of the other recalled products, were sold at the retail level in all 50 states and were also sold in Puerto Rico, Saipan, and Guam. No picture of the recalled product was provided in the recall notice.

The recall notice states that the granola bar is in the first row of a chart, but the chart was not on the recall page.

Please check your pantry to see if you have any of the recalled products. If you have, do not eat them. You can throw these items away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid after first wrapping them or double bagging them so others can’t access them, or you can take them back to the place of purchase for a full refund.