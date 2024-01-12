Quaker Adds More Products to Salmonella Recall

by

Quaker adds more products to the items they recalled for possible Salmonella contamination in December 2023. The recall includes more cereals, bars, and snacks. While the original recall notice said that no illnesses have been reported, the new press release did not have that information. The recalling firm is Quaker Oats Company of Chicago, Illinois.

You can see pictures of the recalled products at this PDF. You can also find the product and package sizes, the UPC numbers, and best before dates there. The items were sold throughout the United States, and also in Puerto Rico, Guam, and Saipan.

Some of the newly recalled products include Quaker Chewy Granola Bars (Fruity Fun) Amazing Apple, Quaker Chewy Granola Bars Yogurt Strawberry Flavor, Cap’n Crunch Treats Crunch Berries Cereal Bar, Cap’n Crunch Treats Peanut Butter Crunch Cereal Bar, Quaker Oatmeal Squares Brown Sugar, Cap’n Crunch Cinnamon Crunch Cereal, Cap’n Crunch Instant Oatmeal, Gatorade Protein Bar Peanut Butter Chocolate, and Munchies Snack Mix, among others.

Please check your pantry to see if you have any of these items. If you did, do not eat them. You can take them back to the store where you bought them, or you can throw them away in a secure trash can after wrapping them or double bagging them.

If you ate any of these products, monitor your health for the symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning for the next couple of weeks. Most people experience headache, fever, chills, nausea, abdominal and stomach pain and cramps, vomiting, and diarrhea that may be bloody. If you do get sick, see your doctor.