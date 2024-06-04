Recall of JBR’s Frozen Oysters For Norovirus Updated

by

The recall of JBR’s frozen oysters for possible norovirus has been updated to include more lot numbers. There are illnesses associated with the consumption of these raw oysters.

JBR (KR_15-SP) Tongyeong, Republic of Korea is recalling all frozen half shell oysters that were harvested between November 26, 2023 and February 14, 2024 for possible norovirus contamination. The recalled oysters were processed by JBR between November 27, 2023 and February 15, 2024. The lot numbers of the recalled oysters are B231126, B231128, B231129, B231130, B231201, B231202, B231204, B231205, B231206, B231209, B231225, B231226, B231227, B240102, B240103, B240104, B240109, B240111, B240114, B240201, B240203, B240204, and B240214.

The oysters were distributed to restaurants and retailers in these states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Nevada, New Jersey, and Utah. Additional distribution may have occurred, and the states are continuing to conduct trace forward investigations.

People who have allegedly been sickened with norovirus in association with the consumption of these raw oysters live in Utah and California, according to the FDA.

If you bought these oysters, do not eat them. Restaurants should not serve them and retailers should not sell them to customers. If you have these oysters, throw them away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid after first double bagging them so others can’t access them, or take them back to the place of purchase for a full refund.