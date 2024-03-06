Sargento Cheeses Recalled For Possible Listeria Contamination

by

Some types of Sargento Cheeses are being recalled for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. This recall was posted on the FDA’s Enforcement Reports page, not the regular recall page, so there is no mention about whether or not any illnesses have been reported to the company to date. The recalling firm is Sargento Foods of Plymouth, Wisconsin.

These products were sold at the retail level in these states: Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, North Carolina, New Jersey, Nevada, Ohio, Rhode Island, Texas, Washington, and Wisconsin. You can see the long list of recalled products along with the UPC numbers, pack size, best by dates, and other package information at the FDA page.

The recalled items include Sargento Coarse Grated Cotija Cheese, Fresh Grated Parmesan Cheese, Fancy Shredded Swiss Cheese, Fancy Shredded Fresh Asiago Cheese, Deep V Shredded Monterey Jack Cheese, Fancy Shredded Sharp White Cheddar Cheese, Thick ‘N Hearty Shredded Sharp Cheddar Cheese, Fancy Shredded Bistro Blends Nacho & Taco Cheese Blend, Fancy Shredded Italian Cheese Blend, and Shredded Queso Quesadilla Cheese, among others. No pictures of the recalled products were included in the recall notice.

Please look at the recall list carefully. If you bought any of these cheeses, do not eat them, even if you plan to cook with them, because of the possibility of cross-contamination. You can throw them away or take them back to the place of purchase for a refund.

If you ate any of these cheeses, monitor your health for the symptoms of listeriosis for the next 70 days. If you do get sick, see your doctor.