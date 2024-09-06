Shiso Katsuo Ninniku and Miso Katsuo Ninniku Recalled For Fish

by

Shiso Katsuo Ninniku and Miso Katsuo Ninniku are being recalled because they may contain Bonito, or finfish, that is not declared on the product label. Anyone who is allergic to fish could have a serious reaction if they eat these products. No illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported by the company to date in connection with the consumption of these items. The recalling firm is Niitakaya USA Inc. of Montebello, California.

Both items were sold nationwide at th retail level. The recalled items are #3700 Shiso Katsuo Ninniku and #3701 Miso Katsuo Ninniku that are packaged in 5.2 ounce (147 gram) clear plastic packages that are marked with the Niitakaya logo on the top. You can see pictures of both products at the FDA web site.

The recall was triggered when the company found that product containing fish was distributed in packaging that did not have the “Containing Allergen Fish (Bonito)” on the label. Distribution has been suspended until the company is sure that the problem was been corrected.

If you purchased either off these items and are allergic to fish, do not eat them. You can throw them away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid so others can’t access them, or you can take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund