Snowfruit and Snowfox Cucumber Products Recalled For Salmonella

Snowfruit and Snowfox cucumber products that were sold at some Kroger Stores are being recalled for possible Salmonella contamination. These items were made with recalled SunFed cucumbers that are linked to a multistate Salmonella outbreak. No illnesses have been reported to date linked to these specific items. The recalling firm is JFE Franchising of Houston, Texas.

These products were sold at Kroger Stores located in the states of Texas, Louisiana, Wyoming, Arizona, and Colorado. These items were sold in plastic containers under the SNOWFRUIT or SNOWFOX label.

You can see the long list of recalled products at the FDA web site, along with the UPC number for each item, sell by dates, and lot numbers. Some of the recalled products include these items: Cucumber Slices with Tajin; Mixed Melon, Cucumber & Tajin; Cucumber Bowl with Ranch; Small Vegetable Tray; Garden Salad; Cobb Salad; and Cucumber with Ranch, among others. You can also see a complete list of the stores where the items were sold at the FDA site, along with pictures of product labels.

Please check your refrigerator to see if you purchased any of these Snowfruit and Snowfox cucumber products; pay attention to UPC numbers, sell by dates, and the lot numbers. If you did buy them, do not eat them. You can throw them away in a secure garbage can, or you can take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.

If you ate any of these items, monitor your health for the symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning for the next seven days. That’s how long it can take before symptoms manifest. If you do get sick, see your doctor.