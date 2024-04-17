by

Some raw Korean oysters may be contaminated with norovirus, according to the FDA. Restaurants and food retailers in California might have bought the oysters. They may have been distributed to other states as well. The oysters were harvested from Designated Area No. 1 on November 27, 2023 and January 3, 2024, and from Designated Area No. 2 on February 14, 2024, and processed on November 27, 2023, January 4, 2024, and February 15, 2024. The oysters are raw, and frozen on the half shell.

The oysters were processed by JBR (KR 15 SP) in Tongyeongsi, Republic of Korea. The lot numbers of the recalled oysters are B231126, B240103, and B240214.

There are some people sick with norovirus in San Diego County, according to officials. There are at least 11 people sick. The customers ate the oysters at 100s Seafood Grill Buffet in Mission Valley between March 31 and April 11, 2024. One person went to the emergency room. The California Department of Public Health notified the FDA about this outbreak on April 9, 2024.

The FDA is cautioning all restaurants and stores that sell frozen, raw half-shell oysters to check their freezers and verify the origin of the shellfish. The shellfish tag or label should have that information. The items may be labeled “Amazing Sea Brand.” The County of San Diego is working with the California Department of Public Health to see if any other retailers in the area served the oysters.

Shellfish are filter feeders, which means they filter water to get food. Viruses, bacteria, and toxins can become trapped in the oysters body. Then when the shellfish is eaten raw or lightly cooked, they can make you sick,

Symptoms of norovirus include nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, stomach cramps, fever, and body aches. These symptoms appear quickly, usually 12 to 48 hours after eating foods contaminated with the virus. Most people recover without medical attention, but some may become dehydrated and need to be hospitalized.

If you think you ate these raw Korean oysters and have been ill with the symptoms of norovirus, see your doctor. You may be part of this outbreak.