Taylor Fresh Foods Recalls Marketside Bacon Ranch Salad Kit

by

Taylor Fresh Foods is recalling Marketside Bacon Ranch Crunch Salad Kit because it was made with ingredient packets containing recalled Rizo-Lopez cheese. The cheese was recalled in relation to a deadly Listeria monocytogenes outbreak. The recalling firm is Taylor Fresh Foods of Salinas, California.

The salad was sold at Walmart stores in these states: Alabama, Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, North Dakota, Nebraska, New York, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, West Virginia, Wyoming, and in Washington D.C.

The recalled product is Marketside Bacon Ranch Crunch Chopped Salad Kit that is in a 12.76 ounce bag. The UPC number for this item is 681131305440. The code dates start with “TFRS” and the beat if used by dates are on or before February 21, 2024. The product codes are in the upper right hand corner of the bag.

If you bought this salad, do not eat it. You can throw it away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund. Clean your refrigerator with a mild bleach solution after cleaning. And wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water after cleaning and after handling this salad.

If you ate this Marketside Bacon Ranch Salad, monitor your health for the symptoms of listeriosis for the next 70 days. That’s how long it can take for symptoms to appear after infection. If you do get sick, see your doctor.