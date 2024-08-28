Unpermitted Street Vendors in Maricopa County AZ Cause Illness

by

Unpermitted street vendors in Maricopa County Arizona are causing illnesses, according to the Maricopa County Office of Communications. In the past few weeks, health officials have received reports that 17 people have been ill with diarrhea and vomiting after “eating from a specific group of unpermitted street vendors.” These business should not be confused with the vast majority of street food vendors in Maricopa county, including taco stands, that follow safe food practices.

According to the notice, the vendors have exhibited a “lack of cooperation in addressing and resolving this matter,” so the department has started legal action. This notice has been published to let the public know that there is a risk of foodborne illness when buying food from these vendors.

These vendors usually set up near sidewalks and in parking lots and promote the sale of a specific product called “tacos al pastor.” The meat used in this product is held on a vertical rotisserie called a “trompo,” or spinning top. The meat is shaved from the rotisserie directly into the taco. If the trompo is set up outdoors with temporary equipment such as folding tables or a popup tent, it’s likely to be unpermitted and may cause illness.

To protect yourself, only buy food from vendors that are permitted. The permit is issued when the vendors follow basic food safety practices such as maintaining a safe temperature for perishable foods, obtaining food from approved sources, and following correct handwashing and other safety procedures. You can see a picture of the permit a vendor should display above.

So look for that permit if you buy food from street vendors. If you have concerns about a vendor, or get sick after eating from one of these establishments, contact the department at (602) 506-6616. You can also submit a complaint electronically. If you have been sickened after eating from an unpermitted street vendor, contact your doctor.