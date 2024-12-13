Yummi Sushi Cucumber Products Recalled For Salmonella

by

Yummi Sushi cucumber products are being recalled for possible Salmonella contamination. The products were made with recalled SunFed cucumbers that are linked to a Salmonella outbreak. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of these products. These items were sold at Kroger stores in Texas. The recalling firm is Yummi Sushi of Farmers Branch, Texas.

This recall was issued on December 5, 2024, but the list of products was only added yesterday. The recalled products are Yummi Sushi cucumber products. You can see the long list of recalled products, along with the UPC number and best by date, at the FDA web site.

Some of the recalled products include California Roll (Crab Salad), Winter Tuna Kimchi, Hawaiian Special Roll, Green Dragon Roll, Spicy Crunchy Yummi Roll, Tempura Shrimp Roll, Tornado Roll, Real Crab Tobiko, Louisiana Roll, Vegetarian Roll (Brown Rice), Spring Sushi Wrap, Avocado Spring Roll, Fusion Spring Roll (Salmon), Spring Flower Combo, Fuji Platter, Be Mine Platter, Maui Platter, Caribbean Combo, Classic Favorites Combo, and Tuna Lover Combo, among others. You can also see pictures of the recalled product labels at the FDA web site.

If you purchased any of these items, do not eat them. You can throw them away in a secure trash can, or take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.

If you ate these items, monitor your health for the symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning for the next week. If you do get sick, see your doctor.