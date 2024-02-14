Zingerman’s Black Magic Brownies Recalled For Walnuts

by

Zingerman’s Black Magic Brownies in two package sizes are being recalled because they may contain walnuts, or tree nuts, that are not declared on the product label as required by law. Anyone who is allergic to walnuts could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. No illnesses or allergy reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this item. The recalling firm is Zingerman’s Bakehouse of Ann Arbor, Michigan.

The brownies were sold in Southeast Michigan through retail stores and also online from the Zingerman’s web site. The recall was triggered by a customer who found a walnut in a brownie, and the label did not list walnuts as an ingredient. An investigation is pending.

The recalled items include Zingerman’s Bakehouse Black Magic Brownie, Individually Packaged in a 4 ounce clear plastic film, with a purple and yellow front label and a white nutritional label on the back. The UPC number for this product is 844397000706. The sell by/lot number pairs for this item are Sell by 2/11 with lot number 355 and Sell by 2/12 with lot number 356.

Also recalled is the four pack of this product, which is Zingerman’s Bakehouse Black Magic Brownie 4 Pack that weighs one pound. The cellophane bags are sealed at the top. It also has a purple and yellow label on the front and a white nutritional label on the back. The UPC number for this item is 844397008795, and the sell by/lot number pairs are Sell by 2/11 with lot number 355, and Sell by 2/12 with lot number 356.

If you bought either of these brownie products and cannot consume walnuts, do not eat it. You can throw the brownies away in a secure garbage can, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased the product for a full refund.