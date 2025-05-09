Advantage Health Matters Pumpkin Seeds Recalled For Salmonella

by

Advantage Health Matters Pumpkin Seeds are being recalled for possible Salmonella contamination. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Advantage Health Matters of North York in Ontario, Canada. This same product has also been recalled in Canada.

This item was sold in the states of New York, New Jersey, and Virginia at the retail level and also through mail order. The recalled product is Advantage Health Matters Organic Jumbo Pumpkin Seeds that are packaged in an 8 ounce, clear plastic package. The lot number L250320200 is printed on the back of the package, and the expiration date, 05/02/2027, is stamped on the side.

The recall was triggered by a recall in Canada. Production of the product is suspended while the company investigates to try to find the source of the contamination.

If you bought this product, do not eat it. You can throw the Advantage Health Matters Pumpkin Seeds away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid, after first double bagging it or wrapping it so others can’t access it, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.

If you ate these pumpkin seeds, monitor your health for the symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning for the next week. If you do get sick, see your doctor.