Bmrwtg LED Tutu Skirts Recalled For Coin Battery Ingestion

Bmrwtg LED Tutu Skirts are being recalled because they contain coin batteries that can be accessed by children and possibly swallowed. No injuries have been reported to the company to date in connection with this issue. The recalling firm is Bmrwtg, of China. The skirts were manufactured in China.

The recalled LED tutu skirts violate the mandatory standard for consumer products containing button cell or coin batteries because the LED lights connected to the skirts contain lithium coin batteries that can be accessed easily by children. In addition, the tutu skirts do not have the warnings required by Reese’s Law. When button cell or coin batteries are swallowed, the ingested batteries can cause serious injuries, internal chemical burns, and death.

The recall is for Bmrwtg LED Tutu Skirts. The skirts were sold in colors pink, purple, yellow, red, blue, green, white, and black. They have silver circles and stars that light up. The lights’ battery compartment has two CR2032 lithium coin batteries. The skirts were marketed for children ages 2 through 8.

The skirts were sold on Amazon from March 2025 through August 2025 for about $10.00.

If you purchased this product, take it away from children immediately. Remove and properly dispose of the batteries according to your local hazardous waste procedures. Contact Bmrwtg for a full refund. Cut the skirt and send a photo of the destroyed skirt to the company.