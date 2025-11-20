California Sets Up ByHeart Infant Formula Botulism Hotline

by

California has set up a ByHeart Infant Formula botulism hotline to answer questions and concerns of parents and caregivers about the outbreak that has sickened 23 infants in 13 states. This hotline was created since the Infant Botulism and Prevention Program (IBTPP) has been receiving a very high volume of emails and calls.

The hotline number is 1-833-398-2022. It is open seven days a week from 7:00 am to 11:00 pm Pacific Time. But it’s important that if your child is showing signs of infant botulism, you should contact your healthcare provider. Seek medical care immediately if you are very concerned.

The case count by state is: Arizona (3), California (3), Illinois (2), Kentucky (1), Michigan (1) Minnesota (2), North Carolina (2), New Jersey (1), Oregon (2), Pennsylvania (1), Rhode Island (1), Texas (3), and Washington (1). For 22 infants whose age was made available to public health officials, they range in age from 16 to 200 days. Illness onset dates range from August 9 to November 11, 2025. All of the infants were hospitalized and treated with BabyBIG®, the FDA-approved treatment for this infection developed by the California Department of Health.

All of ByHeart’s Whole Nutrition Infant Formula has been recalled. It was sold through the company’s website and was also sold nationwide through major retailers including Kroger, Walmart, Whole Foods, Target, Amazon, and Sam’s Club.

If you bought this formula and fed it to your child, watch them carefully for early signs of infant botulism for the next few weeks and get help immediately if these symptoms appear. Do not discard the container of formula until you have talked to your local health department because it may be needed for testing.