Family Cow Raw Milk May Have Caused Salmonella Illnesses

Family Cow raw milk and raw milk cheeses may have caused Salmonella illnesses, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture and news reports. Officials are warning consumers to discard raw milk and raw milk cheeses produced by that dairy. The dairy is located at 3854 Olde Scotland Road in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania.

A recent spike in Salmonella illness reports prompted officials to look at the dairy. They found that a “substantial number” of 70 recent Salmonella patients said they ate Family Cow’s products before getting sick. Samples of the Family Cow’s products tested positive for Salmonella.

The raw milk was packaged in pint, half gallon, and gallon containers. The raw milk cheeses sold in blocks include Cheddar, yellow Cheddar, garlic and chives Cheddar, Colby, applewood smoked Cheddar, unsalted Cheddar, baby Swiss, Pepper Jack cheese, yogurt cheese, and aged Cheddar (Fromage Affiné). The raw milk cheeses sold shredded include white Cheddar, yellow Cheddar, pizza cheese, and white and yellow Cheddar mix.

These products were sold at the dairy’s retail store and online at Your Family Farmer for pick up at 50 locations across the state. Officials say that all milk and all cheeses from the dairy should be discarded regardless of the product’s sell by date.

If you bought any of these products, do not consume them. You can throw them away in a secure trash can, or you can take them back to the place of purchase for a full refund. If you choose to pour the milk down the drain, sanitize it with a mild bleach solution and wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water.

If you ate the cheese or drink the raw milk, monitor your health for the symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning for the next week. If you do get sick, see your doctor.