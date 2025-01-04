FDA Starts Sampling Raw Milk Aged Cheese For H5N1 Bird Flu

by

The FDA has started sampling raw milk aged cheese for possible H5N1 bird flu contamination, given that dairy cows have tested positive for the virus. This testing will determine whether viable H5N1 virus is present in the cheese, and whether the FDA will need to take follow up actions to address this issue.

An outbreak of H5N1 in many states triggered this assignment. The FDA is working with the USDA, the CDC, and state partners to investigate and respond to this outbreak. So far, wild birds, domesticated poultry, dairy cows, cats, and people have been sickened by this virus.

Raw milk cheese is made with unpasteurized milk. This cheese must be aged for a minimum of 60 days to mitigate the risk from pathogens. Raw Farm raw milk has been recalled in California for possible bird flu contamination, and several cats have died after drinking raw milk.

The sample collection has begun and the agency thinks that this step will be complete by the end of March 2025. The assignment may be extended if needed. The samples will be collected from warehouse and distribution hubs throughout the country. Three hundred samples of raw milk cheese that has been aged for at least 60 days will be collected. Each sample will consist of two packages of product.

If viable virus is found in a sample, the agency will take follow up action as required to protect consumers. Any positive samples will be evaluated on a case by case basis. The FDA will publicize the findings when all testing and analyses are complete.