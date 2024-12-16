Two Cats Die of Bird Flu After Drinking Raw Farm Raw Milk

by

Two cats have died of possible bird flu infections after drinking Raw Farm raw milk that has been recalled. That farm is located in California, according to the County of Los Angeles Public Health Department.

The indoor cats consumed the raw milk before they got sick. Symptoms included lack of appetite, fever, and neurological signs. The cats died, and testing was positive for influenza A, a rare result in cats. The nationwide Influenza A-H5N1 bird flu outbreak has seen other cats infected with the virus after consuming infected raw milk.

People who had direct contact with the cats have been offered antiviral prophylaxis. There have been no human cases of bird flu associated with exposure to these cats. The investigation is ongoing.

Although human cases of bird flu are rare, and the risk to residents remains low, this detection of the flu in cats underscores the importance of being proactive about preventing more transmission of the virus. Dr. Barbara Ferrer, Ph.D., M.P.H., M.Ed., Director of the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health said in a statement, “The risk of H5 bird flu remains low in Los Angeles County, but this suspected case of the virus in a pet cat that consumed raw milk is a reminder that consuming raw dairy products can lead to severe illness in cats. To avoid the spread of disease, including H5 bird flu, we strongly encourage residents and their pets to avoid raw dairy and undercooked meat products, limit contact with sick or dead animals, report sick or dead birds and keep pets or poultry away from wild animals and birds.”

Public health is continuing to urge consumers to not to consume raw milk and to not feed it to their pets. This includes frozen raw milk products, since freezing does not eliminate bacteria that can cause illness. Pasteurized milk remains safe to drink.